Story highlights Female infanticide continues to be a pervasive problem in India

Ratio of male to female children increasing due to sex-selective abortion

New Delhi (CNN) Nineteen fetuses were found buried near an unlicensed clinic by police investigating a woman's death in Sangli, western India, authorities said Sunday.

The doctor who ran the small clinic in Maharashtra state has since fled, police superintendent Dattatray Shinde said. "We have teams who are looking for him."

Shinde told CNN that authorities had "received information that the doctor used to terminate pregnancy and bury the fetuses in the area."

Another police officer told CNN that the doctor was a homeopath who did not have a surgical license.

JUST WATCHED Women go undercover to catch sex trafficker Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Women go undercover to catch sex trafficker 05:46

Abortion is legal in India, but sex-selective terminations, which often target female fetuses, are not . Shinde said the fetuses had been sent for medical inspection and DNA testing still had to be done to determine their sex.