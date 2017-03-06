Cardio vs. weights: Which is actually better for weight loss?

Story highlights Researchers took to the lab to measure weight-lifting vs. cardiovascular exercise

A combination was best, followed by cardio only and then weight-lifting

For decades, conventional wisdom (and Jane Fonda) said cardio was the best exercise for weight loss.

Then strength training muscled its way into the spotlight as the must-do move for revving your metabolism and losing weight in your sleep, prompting many exercise enthusiasts to join #TeamNoCardio.

So a few years ago, Duke University researchers took to the lab and conducted the largest study of its kind to compare the two and get an answer once and for all.

After 8 months of tracking 119 overweight and previously sedentary volunteers while they performed resistance training, aerobic exercise, or a combination of the two, the clear winner was ... aerobic exercise . By a lot.

The cardio group lost about 4 pounds while their resistance training peers gained two. Yes, the weight gain was attributed to added lean mass.

