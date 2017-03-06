Story highlights Dustin Johnson holds off strong European challenge in Mexico

Becomes just fifth player to win first tournament as world No. 1

(CNN) Dustin Johnson solidified his status at the top of golf's world rankings, holding off a late challenge at the WGC-Mexico Championship to clinch a second successive PGA Tour victory.

The American, 32, closed with a round of 68 to finish 14-under par, one shot clear of England's Tommy Fleetwood.

Johnson only secured top spot from Jason Day two weeks ago, strolling to a five-shot victory at California's Genesis Open.

Now he has a fourth WGC title -- more than anyone other than Tiger Woods (18) -- and becomes just the fifth player in history to win his first tournament as world No. 1.

The only other players to do so are Ian Woosnam, David Duval, Vijay Singh and Adam Scott.

