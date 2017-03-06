Story highlights Dustin Johnson holds off strong European challenge in Mexico

Becomes just fifth player to win first tournament as world No. 1

(CNN) Dustin Johnson solidified his status at the top of golf's world rankings, holding off a late challenge at the WGC-Mexico Championship to clinch a second successive PGA Tour victory.

The American, 32, closed with a round of 68 to finish 14-under par, one shot clear of England's Tommy Fleetwood.

Johnson only secured top spot from Jason Day two weeks ago, strolling to a five-shot victory at California's Genesis Open.

Now he has a fourth WGC title -- more than anyone other than Tiger Woods (18) -- and becomes just the fifth player in history to win his first tournament as world No. 1.

"It means a lot because it's a tough spot to be in," said Johnson, alluding to the "pressure" of his new berth.

