(CNN) Robert Osborne, the film aficionado who shared his knowledge and passion for movies with millions of viewers as the longtime host of Turner Classic Movies, has died. He was 84.

"All of us at Turner Classic Movies are deeply saddened by the death of Robert Osborne," read a statement from Jennifer Dorian, general manager of Turner Classic Movies. "He joined us as an expert on classic film and grew to be our cherished college and esteemed ambassador for TCM."

Osborne has been on TCM since it made its on-air debut in April 1994.

A cause of death has not been announced.

Osborne, a Washington native, moved to Hollywood to pursue a career in acting and was once mentored by Lucille Ball, according to an official bio on his website

