Putin spokesman: American 'hysteria' hurting relations

Story highlights Russia not interfering in US politics, Putin spokesman said

"We are interested in having a predictable partner," he said

(CNN) Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, told CNN that "hysteria in official Washington and in the American media" is harming relations between the two nations.

Allegations that Russia hacked American institutions are false, Peskov said in an interview, and it's "high time for someone in the States to think, 'Are we that weak that a country can interfere in our domestic affairs and influence our electoral system?'

"This is unimaginable and someone has to say -- all this is not true. We have to be sober, let's come to our minds," Peskov said.

Questions about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia have consumed Washington since Trump assumed office. Much of the scrutiny is directed at meetings between Russian officials and people close to Trump before he took office

Peskov insisted Russia is not meddling in American politics.

