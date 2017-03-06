Story highlights Air India says they "scripted history" with all-female crew

(CNN) Air India says it has become the first airline to fly around the world with an all-female crew, just ahead of International Women's Day.

"Air India scripted history by flying an all-women crew flight around the world," the airline said in a statement on Facebook, after Flight AI 174 touched back down in New Delhi on Friday.

The Boeing 777 flew from New Delhi to San Francisco last Monday, traveling over the Pacific Ocean. The crew completed a mandatory rest period before flying over the Atlantic back to New Delhi, completing the round-the-world trip.

Smiling members of Air India's crew, wearing saris and jackets, posed for selfies in San Francisco International Airport last Monday before setting off on the final leg of the trip.

Every member of staff -- from the flight's captains to the cabin crew, check-in and ground handling staff -- were women. Even the engineers, who certified the aircraft, and air traffic controllers, who cleared its departure and arrival, were women, the company said.