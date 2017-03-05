Sikh man shot in Washington allegedly told 'to go back to your country'

Story highlights Sikh man was shot in Kent, Washington

(CNN) Police are searching for a gunman who allegedly walked onto a driveway in Washington state and shot a Sikh man in the arm, authorities said.

The gunman allegedly told the man "Go back to your country." Police are investigating the shooting in Kent as a possible hate crime, according to CNN affiliate KIRO.

The victim is a US citizen, originally from India's Punjab province, Seattle-area Sikh community leader Jasmit Singh told CNN.

Singh said the man's family told him that he had been in his driveway Friday when a 6-foot man approached, asking something along the lines of "why are you cleaning your car?"

The conversation became heated and the man threatened the victim, calling him names and yelling "go home to your country," before he pushed him to the ground and pulled out a gun.