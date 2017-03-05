Trump supporters clash with counter-protesters in California, Minnesota

Story highlights Six anti-Trump protesters were arrested in Minnesota

Berkeley cops confiscated weapons from protesters

(CNN) Supporters of Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters in Minnesota and California on Saturday as crowds rallied for the President nationwide.

At a "March 4 Trump" rally in support in St. Paul, Minnesota, Trump supporters confronted about 50 anti-Trump protesters at the state capitol building, said Lt. Tiffani Nielson, spokeswoman for the state patrol.

One man appeared to have been hit in the face, CNN affiliate WCCO reported. Crowds took off when someone started using pepper spray on the protesters.

The Minnesota State Patrol arrested six people, five of whom were detained for allegedly setting off firecrackers inside the capitol building, not for fighting, according to Steve Linders, spokesman for the St. Paul Police.

Smoke bombs tossed by protesters in Berkeley. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/FRFTrZ3Q8m — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) March 4, 2017

All of those arrested were in the anti-Trump camp, and were charged with disorderly conduct, police said.

