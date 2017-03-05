Deformed dog Picasso's blue period is in the past

Story highlights Dog with a misaligned snout finds fans around the world

(CNN) He was destined for euthanasia, but a rescue group saw a work of art.

Now Picasso, a 10-month-old pit bull-corgi mix who was rescued from a high-kill animal shelter in Southern California, is an international celebrity.

Liesl Wilhardt, executive director of Luvable Dog Rescue, the organization that rescued Picasso, said the bark around Picasso started after Luvable posted videos of him on its Instagram account . Other media outlets chased the story and now Picasso's out-of-kilter but loveable face has reached the eyes of thousands of people across the world.

For Picasso, a disability has become a stroke of luck.

Picasso has a misaligned snout that makes him look a bit unreal, like a subject in a Pablo Picasso painting. That's how he got his name.

But Picasso's breeder apparently has more traditional taste in art. Picasso and his brother Pablo were surrendered at 8 months old when the breeder failed to find buyers for the pair. The two were at high risk of being killed.

