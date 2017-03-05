Five tombstones damaged in historic Jewish cemetery in New York

Story highlights It comes amid bomb threats and vandalism targeting Jewish institutions

A hate-crime task force looking into whether the damage is intentional

(CNN) Five tombstones were overturned at a historic cemetery in New York this weekend -- the latest incident targeting a Jewish facility in the US.

The New York Police Department is investigating the incident, which happened at a Jewish cemetery in Brooklyn.

A hate-crime task force is looking into whether the damage to the granite and marble tombstones at Washington Cemetery was intentional.

CNN Map

The latest destruction comes amid a series of bomb threats and vandalism targeting Jewish institutions, including cemeteries, schools and community centers.

Last week, at least a dozen headstones were toppled at a Jewish cemetery at the Waad Hakolel Cemetery in Rochester, New York, following similar incidents in St. Louis and Philadelphia. In late February, at least 170 headstones were damaged at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis.

Read More