Story highlights Farm and surrounding facilities are quarantined

Tyson Foods says it has a contract with farm owner

(CNN) A strain of bird flu has been found in a commercial chicken farm in Tennessee, the US Department of Agriculture and state government agencies said Sunday.

The H7 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, was found in a flock of 73,500 chickens in Lincoln County, in the central part of the state on the border with Alabama, the USDA said.

The facility alerted authorities Friday that a large number of chickens were dying, the USDA said.

Tyson Foods said the farm is owned by an individual who contracts with the company.

"We're responding aggressively, and are working with state and federal officials to contain the virus by euthanizing chickens located on the farm," Tyson said. "All flocks located within a 6-mile radius of the farm will be tested and will not be transported unless they test negative for the virus."

