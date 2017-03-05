Rubio: Whether Trump's claims are true will become clear 'over the next few days'

Story highlights The Florida Republican said he doesn't know where Trump's claim comes from

Washington (CNN) Sen. Marco Rubio said Sunday that whether or not President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated assertions that President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the presidential election are true will become clear "very quickly."

In an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" with Jake Tapper, the Florida Republican said he doesn't know where Trump's claim comes from.

"But I imagine we're going to learn more about it here over the next few days, one way or the other," Rubio said.

"I'm not sure what it is he is talking about," Rubio added. "Perhaps the President has information that is not yet available to us or to the public. And if it's true, obviously we're going to find out very quickly. And if it isn't, then obviously he'll have to explain what he meant by it."

Asked if the FBI should clear the matter up, Rubio said that's a "difficult thing." The FBI typically doesn't even acknowledge publicly when an investigation is underway, let alone delve into the details, he noted.

