Clapper: 'No such wiretap activity mounted' on Trump

Story highlights Clapper denied the FBI could have tapped Trump's phones through a FISA court order

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes said his panel will look into Trump's allegations

(CNN) Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Sunday that the intelligence agencies he supervised did not wiretap Donald Trump last year nor did the FBI obtain a court order through the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to monitor Trump's phones.

"For the part of the national security apparatus that I oversaw as DNI, there was no such wiretap activity mounted against the President-elect at the time, or as a candidate, or against his campaign," Clapper said Sunday morning on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Asked whether he could confirm or deny whether the FBI could have tapped Trump's phones under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, Clapper was unequivocal.

"I can deny it," he said. "There is no FISA court order, not to my knowledge, of anything at Trump Tower."

Building on Clapper's remarks, a former senior official also told CNN on Sunday that he is not aware of any wiretaps on Trump's phones related to a criminal investigation by the Justice Department during the 2016 election.

