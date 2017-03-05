Inside Japan's most kawaii kitchens

Breaking News

Tomomi Maruo is considered the queen of &quot;charaben&quot; -- charater bento boxes. Over the past 13 years, she has become renowned for her realistic portrayals of famous figures, such as Barack Obama, in the boxes.
She says she makes whatever will please her kids. Her goal? To send them to school with lunch that&#39;s nutritious and fun to eat.
Usually character bento boxes are made from small pieces of seaweed, ham, vegetables and mayonnaise -- that&#39;s the glue. Maruo can handcraft a bento box in just one or two hours.
Maruo teaches other moms how to make faces on rice balls using ham, crab, fish cakes, eggs, vegetables, and seaweed.
Ran is a social media-savvy mom who has more than 122,000 followers on Instagram. She doesn&#39;t sell her bread commercially, but gives cooking classes and has published a recipe book.
Ran creates &quot;illustration bread&quot; inspired by &quot;kazari zushi&quot;, or &quot;art sushi&quot;. When sliced, her loaves reveal a kawaii character -- from cute bears to flowers and Pokemon characters.
Ran learned how to illustrate bread by experimenting. She piled up colored dough in a way she hoped would imitate a drawing, until she cracked the formula. Now she says she can bake pretty much any original illustration, including her son&#39;s doodles.
From the outside, her creations look like a regular loaf of bread. But once sliced, cute pictures are revealed.
Her first piece of bread art? A panda loaf, which she baked roughly six years ago while pregnant with her son.
In Japan, enterprising moms have turned their creative hobbies into viral sensations. From "kyaraben" character bento boxes to illustrated bread, the cuter the better. We take a peek at how these adorable kawaii creations are made inside the kitchens of kyaraben queen Tomomi Maruo and artsy baker Ran, of Konel Bread.