'SNL' turns Kate McKinnon's Jeff Sessions into Forrest Gump

(CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions got the "Saturday Night Live" treatment on Saturday night.

The NBC variety series opened its latest episode with Kate McKinnon stepping in as Sessions, and turned the former senator from Alabama into the Tom Hanks' character Forrest Gump from the 1994 hit film.

"Hello, my name's Jeff, Jeff Sessions," McKinnon's Sessions, dressed as Gump, said with a southern drawl while sitting on a park bench waiting for a bus. "I'm the attorney general of the whole United States."

McKinnon's Sessions was also holding Gump's iconic box of chocolates.

"I always say life is like a box of chocolates," McKinnon as Sessions said. "Sure are a lot of brown ones in there."

