The couple started dating in 2011 and have a four-year-old son together

(CNN) British pop star Adele has ended months of speculation by confirming that she is married.

Famous for award-winning songs on heartbreak, the singer told concertgoers in Brisbane that she was "married now" before launching into a soulful rendition of 2011 breakthrough hit "Somebody Like You."

"That feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on Earth," she said, in a video posted online by a fan.

"And I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now," she added.

Adele, 28, and Simon Konecki, 42, started dating in 2011, and have a four-year-old son together, Angelo James.

