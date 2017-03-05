CNN 10 - March 6, 2017

Breaking News

March 6, 2017

Thank you for kicking off a new week with CNN 10! In today's show: A gathering of 3,000 lawmakers takes place in China, a lesson in forced labor opens the eyes of some high school students, and an internet expert discusses what can be learned from a few dozen Facebook likes.
