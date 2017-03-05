Story highlights South Korea government offers financial incentive for defectors

Seoul (CNN) South Korea is quadrupling its reward fee for defectors from North Korea who are willing to hand over classified information on the reclusive country's military secrets.

The Ministry of Unification announced Sunday that it would pay up to 1 billion won ($860,000) -- eclipsing the previous maximum of 250 million won.

A bill outlining the changes is set to be submitted and would offer substantial financial rewards for those able to provide intelligence and knowledge, which could enhance South Korea's security, according to the ministry.

The bill will be considered in the National Assembly between February 28 and March 9, a Unification Ministry official said.

