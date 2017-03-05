Story highlights NEW: Four ballistic missiles were launched, Japan's Prime Minister said

North Korea test-fired a new missile nearly a month ago

(CNN) North Korea has fired four ballistic missiles, three of which landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

The move comes as South Korea and the United States are holding their joint military exercises, which Pyongyang sees as preparations for an invasion.

Kwon Ki-joon, a spokesman for the South Korea Defense Ministry spokesman, said "several projectiles" flew about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).

The firing took place in Tongchang-ri, in the country's North Pyongan province, and the projectiles are believed to have landed in the Sea of Japan, which is also known as the East Sea, according to a South Korean Defense Ministry official.

South Korean President Hwang Kyo-ahn is scheduled to chair a meeting of the country's National Security Council at 9 a.m. local time.