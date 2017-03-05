Story highlights Four ballistic missiles were launched, Japan's Prime Minister said

(CNN) North Korea has fired four ballistic missiles, three of which landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday.

Speaking to the Japanese parliament, Abe said the launch was a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions. "It is an extremely dangerous action," he said.

The move comes as South Korea and the United States are holding joint military exercises, which Pyongyang views as preparations for an invasion.

A spokesman for the South Korea Defense Ministry, said "several projectiles" flew about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).

The launch took place in Tongchang-ri, in the country's North Pyongan province, and the projectiles are believed to have landed in the Sea of Japan, which is also known as the East Sea, according to a South Korean Defense Ministry official.