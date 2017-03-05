Story highlights Four ballistic missiles were launched more than 1,000 kilometers

South Korea and the US are currently holding joint military exercises

US says prepared to use full range of capabilities against threat

(CNN) North Korea fired four ballistic missiles in the early hours of Monday morning, in what Japan's leader described as "an extremely dangerous action."

Military authorities in South Korea, Japan and the United States all confirmed the launch of four projectiles, which traveled almost 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) towards the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea. One US official said they were intermediate range missiles.

Three landed inside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, which extends 200 nautical miles from its coastline according to international maritime law.

The launch underscored the rapid evolution of North Korea's missile program, which experts say has begun moving at a faster rate to develop and deploy missiles.

Speaking to the Japanese Parliament Monday, Abe said the launch was a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions.