Breaking News

MH370 families plan private search for missing plane

By Yuli Yang and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Updated 5:19 AM ET, Sun March 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

There is still no way to know for sure why Flight MH370 ended, but we are learning more about the lives of those on board. CNN is remembering them through snapshots shared with us.
Photos: Remembering the passengers of MH370
There is still no way to know for sure why Flight MH370 ended, but we are learning more about the lives of those on board. CNN is remembering them through snapshots shared with us.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Rodney and Mary Burrows were looking forward to becoming first-time grandparents after their return home to Australia.
Photos: Remembering the passengers of MH370
Rodney and Mary Burrows were looking forward to becoming first-time grandparents after their return home to Australia.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Australians Catherine and Robert Lawton were traveling with friends on vacation when the flight disappeared.
Photos: Remembering the passengers of MH370
Australians Catherine and Robert Lawton were traveling with friends on vacation when the flight disappeared.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Paul Weeks was traveling to Mongolia for a new job as an engineer. His wife says Paul left behind his watch and his wedding ring before the trip, in case anything happened to him while he was away. Anderson spoke with &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.it/1kN1Yxu&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Paul&#39;s brother &amp;amp; sister&lt;/a&gt; who said they are coping by spending time together as a family.
Photos: Remembering the passengers of MH370
Paul Weeks was traveling to Mongolia for a new job as an engineer. His wife says Paul left behind his watch and his wedding ring before the trip, in case anything happened to him while he was away. Anderson spoke with Paul's brother & sister who said they are coping by spending time together as a family.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Chandrika Sharma, left, was on Flight 370; her daughter Meghna and husband K.S. Narendran wait patiently, trying to manage their anxiety and longing for her return.
Photos: Remembering the passengers of MH370
Chandrika Sharma, left, was on Flight 370; her daughter Meghna and husband K.S. Narendran wait patiently, trying to manage their anxiety and longing for her return.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Muktesh Mukherjee and Xiaomo Bai had been vacationing in Vietnam and were on their way home to their two young sons in Beijing.
Photos: Remembering the passengers of MH370
Muktesh Mukherjee and Xiaomo Bai had been vacationing in Vietnam and were on their way home to their two young sons in Beijing.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
76-year-old Liu Rusheng, an accomplished calligrapher and one of the oldest passengers on the flight, was in Malaysia to attend an art exhibition with his wife.
Photos: Remembering the passengers of MH370
76-year-old Liu Rusheng, an accomplished calligrapher and one of the oldest passengers on the flight, was in Malaysia to attend an art exhibition with his wife.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
Teens Hadrien Wattrelos and Zhao Yan are shown in a photo on Wattrelos&#39; Facebook page. The photo is captioned, simply, &quot;I love you,&quot; in French.
Photos: Remembering the passengers of MH370
Teens Hadrien Wattrelos and Zhao Yan are shown in a photo on Wattrelos' Facebook page. The photo is captioned, simply, "I love you," in French.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Firman Chandra Siregar, 24, studied electrical engineering in Indonesia and was on his way to Beijing on board Flight 370 to start a new job at an oil company.
Photos: Remembering the passengers of MH370
Firman Chandra Siregar, 24, studied electrical engineering in Indonesia and was on his way to Beijing on board Flight 370 to start a new job at an oil company.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Patrick Francis Gomes, center, was the in-flight supervisor for the missing plane. His daughter describes him as a quiet person with a sense of humor.
Photos: Remembering the passengers of MH370
Patrick Francis Gomes, center, was the in-flight supervisor for the missing plane. His daughter describes him as a quiet person with a sense of humor.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Ch&#39;ng Mei Ling, a Malaysian citizen who lives in Pennsylvania, is a process engineer at a chemical company.
Photos: Remembering the passengers of MH370
Ch'ng Mei Ling, a Malaysian citizen who lives in Pennsylvania, is a process engineer at a chemical company.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
We do not have photos of all 239 passengers, but we wanted to remember that there are loved ones around the world missing them right now.&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/specials/asia/mh370&quot;&gt; View CNN&#39;s complete coverage of Flight 370.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Remembering the passengers of MH370
We do not have photos of all 239 passengers, but we wanted to remember that there are loved ones around the world missing them right now. View CNN's complete coverage of Flight 370.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
malaysia honor slate01 ac honoring flight 37002 ac honoring flight 37003 ac honoring flight 37004 ac honoring flight 37005 ac honoring flight 37006 ac honoring flight 37007 ac honoring flight 37008 ac honoring flight 370 restricted09 ac honoring flight 37010 ac honoring flight 370ac honoring flight 370 nationalities

Story highlights

  • MH370 vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board
  • Families of those aboard are setting up a private search fund

(CNN)The families of those aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 have launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft, which disappeared nearly three years ago.

Australia, China and Malaysia announced in January that they were ending their official search for the plane.
MH370 was traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, when it vanished over the Indian Ocean with 239 people on board.
    Search for flight MH370 suspended
    Search for flight MH370 suspended

      JUST WATCHED

      Search for flight MH370 suspended

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Search for flight MH370 suspended 02:43
    Jiang Hui, whose mother was on the plane, told CNN on Saturday that relatives were working to create an international fund made up of donations from the parties involved in the flight.
    He said he believes various companies should contribute to the fund, including the governments of the 14 countries where the passengers were from, plane manufacturer Boeing and Malaysia Airlines.
    Read More
    "The fund will be invested and the annual investment returns or interests will be used for the search of MH370," Jiang said. "Once the plane is found, the original donation will be returned to the donors, without interest."
    He did not provide a target amount for the fund.

    Decision not taken lightly

    In their January joint statement announcing the suspension of the search for the aircraft, Australia, China and Malaysia said the decision had not been taken lightly.
    "Despite every effort using the best science available, cutting edge technology, as well as modeling and advice from highly skilled professionals who are the best in their field, unfortunately, the search has not been able to locate the aircraft," it said.
    The officials said they would not rule out another search if "credible" evidence were to emerge.
    Voice370, a support group for family members of those aboard the flight, released a statement expressing disappointment over the suspension.
    "Commercial planes cannot just be allowed to disappear without a trace," the statement said.
    "Stopping at this stage is nothing short of irresponsible, and betrays a shocking lack of faith in the data, tools and recommendations of an array of official experts assembled by the authorities themselves."
    RELATED: Timeline of MH370 disappearance
    The plane's disappearance remains one of the greatest aviation mysteries in modern history.
    Searchers spent millions of dollars scouring tens of thousands of square miles, but so far have yielded little new information about the plane's final moments.

    What we do know

    At 12:41 a.m. local time on March 8, 2014, MH370 departed Kuala Lumpur International Airport for Beijing. It was heading north but after its last message of "Good night Malaysian Three Seven Zero," it changed course toward the west, according to military radar.
    From there, investigators believe it turned south around the edge of Indonesia and across the vast Indian Ocean.
    Investigators confirmed in July that MH370 captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah had tracked a route deep into the Indian Ocean on his home flight simulator, very similar to the one officials believe the missing plane took.
    Grandparents, a newly graduated engineer, a young couple and a 2-year-old boy were among the hundreds of people on board MH370 when it vanished.
    Most of the passengers and crew were from China and Malaysia, but individuals and families from 14 different countries were also on board the missing flight.

    Theories

    Based on some of the wreckage that's been found, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau determined the wing flaps had been stowed when MH370 crashed.
    The report suggested the plane had been out of control, spiraling downward at a rate of almost 300 miles per hour at its last satellite transmission.
    These findings suggested "two early hypotheses," according to CNN aviation analyst Mary Schiavo; either that a fire on board the plane incapacitated everyone through smoke or fumes, or that a rapid decompression, perhaps because of a breach in a window, led to their deaths hours before the plane ran out of fuel and spiraled downward.
    But investigators still haven't been able to say for sure what caused the crash.

    CNN's Yuli Yang reported from Hong Kong and Susannah Cullinane wrote from Auckland. Juliet Perry, Joshua Berlinger, Joe Sterling and Deborah Bloom contributed to this report.