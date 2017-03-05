China's annual parliament session kicks off
A member of a Chinese military band rehearses before the opening session of the annual National People's Congress at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Sunday, March 5. China's top leadership as well as thousands of delegates from around the country are gathered at the Chinese capital for the annual legislature meetings.
A Military orchestra conductor leads the band as a military photographer takes his portrait after the opening session.
Chinese armed police stand guard inside the Great Hall of the People before the opening session.
Delegates attend the opening ceremony.
Premier Li Keqiang passes by delegates before his report during the opening session.
Hostesses pose for a picture in front of the Great Hall of the People.
Minority delegates take a selfie as they arrive outside the Great Hall of the People.
A representative of an ethnic minority attends the National People's Congress.