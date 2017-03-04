How to Watch VR
Updated 11:14 AM ET, Sat March 4, 2017
(CNN)Virtual reality brings you closer to the news than ever before. Here are all the ways you can experience immersive storytelling from CNN.
ON YOUR COMPUTER...
On your laptop or desktop computer, you can direct a scene using your mouse as a guide. Play a video (take it fullscreen!) then click and drag the screen to look anywhere you like.
ON YOUR PHONE...
If you're on your phone you can still click and drag -- or do something way cooler. Go on, tilt your phone and see what happens. CNNVR uses your smartphone's accelerometer to follow your movements. It's called 'magic window' mode - and yes, it's real magic.
IN YOUR HEADSET...
Headsets are hands-down the best way to watch VR stories. You can see the latest from CNNVR on the Samsung GearVR app, the Oculus Video app, or on our CNNVR app for Google Daydream. Just look left or right to explore the 360 world around you. Believe us, you need to try this.