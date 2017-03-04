Story highlights The Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus computers are down

The FBI's Philadelphia field office is involved in the investigation

(CNN) The computer network of the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus remained inaccessible Saturday after a Friday morning cyberattack locked lawmakers out of their own systems.

Ransomware, a type of malware, encrypted the data on the Democrats' server and demanded an online payment in exchange for a key code to unlock the system, according to a statement issued Friday by Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa.

"Officials from the caucus have been in contact with law enforcement to investigate the incident and are working with Microsoft to restore the IT system. There is currently no indication that the caucus system was targeted or that any data has been compromised," Costa said in the statement.

The network provides computer services like email access, web hosting and file storage for all 16 Democratic senators and their employees, according to Stacey Witalec, Costa's press secretary. As of Saturday evening, the caucus' website remained down, as did the individual websites of all 16 state senators.

Websites for Democratic members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained accessible Saturday.

