US suspends expedited processing of H-1B visas

Story highlights The suspension is effective April 3

It could last up to six months

(CNN) The US is temporarily suspending expedited processing of H-1B visas, eliminating the option of shorter wait times for the program that helps highly skilled foreigners work at US companies.

Under the current system, companies submitting applications for H-1B visas for potential employees can pay extra for expedited processing, which is referred to as premium processing.

JUST WATCHED Indian official says H-1B visas bolster jobs Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Indian official says H-1B visas bolster jobs 01:31

The suspension is effective April 3, and could last up to six months, according to USCIS.

The change comes as President Donald Trump is said to be drafting a new version of his court-halted executive order that banned travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. The new ban will exclude existing visa holders, sources familiar with the plan have told CNN.

Read More