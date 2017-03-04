US suspends expedited processing of H-1B visas

Story highlights The suspension is effective April 3

It could last up to six months

(CNN) The US is temporarily suspending expedited processing of H-1B visas, eliminating the option of shorter wait times for the program that helps highly skilled foreigners work at US companies.

Under the current system, companies submitting applications for H-1B visas for potential employers can pay extra for expedited processing, which is referred to as premium processing.

JUST WATCHED Indian official says H1B visas bolster jobs Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Indian official says H1B visas bolster jobs 01:31

The suspension is effective April 3, and could last up to six months, according to USCIS.

The H-1B visa program is the main pathway for highly skilled foreigners to work at US companies. Various professions, including the tech industry, engineering, journalists, doctors and professors, vie for one of the program's 85,000 visas each year.