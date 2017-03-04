Trump plans to sign updated travel ban early next week

Story highlights Cabinet members have advocated for Iraq to be removed from the administration's list of banned countries

Two sources told CNN they expected that the President will revoke the original travel ban

(CNN) President Donald Trump is planning to sign an updated executive order banning travel from certain Middle Eastern and African countries early next week, possibly as soon as Monday, at the Department of Homeland Security, an administration official told CNN, cautioning that plans could change.

Trump was scheduled to sign the order last Wednesday but pushed it back after his joint address to Congress received overwhelmingly positive reviews.

"We want the (executive order) to have its own 'moment,' " a senior administration official told CNN on Tuesday.

Sources told CNN that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and national security adviser H.R. McMaster have all advocated for Iraq to be removed from the administration's list of banned countries in the new executive order for diplomatic reasons, including Iraq's role in fighting ISIS. Homeland Security Secretary James Kelly also supported the move, but it remains unclear whether the White House has made a final decision on the issue.

The news of the pending announcement came as lawyers for the Justice Department stated in a court filing this week that the President plans to formally "rescind" the old travel ban and replace it with "a new, substantially revised" executive order.

Read More