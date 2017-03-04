Breaking News

Former official denies Trump's phones were tapped

Updated 11:47 AM ET, Sat March 4, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 24: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 24, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. Hosted by the American Conservative Union, CPAC is an annual gathering of right wing politicians, commentators and their supporters. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 24: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 24, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. Hosted by the American Conservative Union, CPAC is an annual gathering of right wing politicians, commentators and their supporters. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Former US official denies wiretapping Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(13 Videos)

(CNN)Asked about the tweets from President Donald Trump today, a former senior US official with direct knowledge of investigations by the Justice Department under the Obama administration denies there was any such investigation of Trump or that his phones were tapped.

"This did not happen. It is false. Wrong," the former official said.
The official said clearly that President Barack Obama could not order this. It would have been been taken to a judge by investigators, but said investigators never did that, the former official said.
    Developing story - more to come