Former official denies Trump's phones were tapped

(CNN) Asked about the tweets from President Donald Trump today, a former senior US official with direct knowledge of investigations by the Justice Department under the Obama administration denies there was any such investigation of Trump or that his phones were tapped.

"This did not happen. It is false. Wrong," the former official said.

The official said clearly that President Barack Obama could not order this. It would have been been taken to a judge by investigators, but said investigators never did that, the former official said.

