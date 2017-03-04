Story highlights Julian Zelizer: Trump has been publicizing conspiracy theories since the "Birther" movement

Doing it as the President threatens America's democracy, Zelizer writes

Julian Zelizer is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a New America fellow. He is the author of "Jimmy Carter" and "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society." He also is the co-host of the podcast "Politics & Polls." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely the author's.

(CNN) The President of the United States traffics in conspiracy theories. Donald Trump has brought the art of blaming dark forces for the events taking place in our world to the highest levels of power.

On Saturday, as he confronted the political crisis unfolding as a result of his advisers' contacts with Russian officials -- during the time that the intelligence agencies agree the Russians were systematically intervening in the election -- he found someone else to blame. "How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!" he tweeted.

In another tweet he wrote: "I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!" The source of his accusations perhaps were broadcasts by the conservative talk show hosts Mark Levin and Rush Limbaugh, as well as a story on Breitbart by Joel Pollak. There is no evidence to support the wiretapping claim and Obama's spokesman, along with former members of his administration, have denied it.

Conspiracy theories have always been part of American politics. The historian Richard Hofstadter famously made this a central part of the study of American politics. He best captured this thesis in his 1964 Harper's Magazine article, "The Paranoid Style in American Politics," where he wrote about the ways in which conspiracy theories had been used by various political movements throughout U.S. history.

A historian who was writing in the middle of the McCarthyism of the 1950s and watching the rise of the Radical Right in Republican Barry Goldwater's presidential campaign, Hofstadter was interested in this underside of conservatism. "American politics has often been an arena for angry minds," Hofstadter started his piece by saying. For the "paranoid spokesman," Hofstadter wrote, "The enemy is clearly delineated: he is a perfect model of malice, a kind of amoral superman -- sinister, ubiquitous, powerful, cruel, sensual, luxury-loving."