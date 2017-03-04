'Strong is the New Pretty' celebrates girls -- and the inner-child in us all

Story highlights As kids, most of us thought we could conquer the world because no one had yet told us we couldn't

In a world where competition seems to reign, comparison is indeed the thief of joy

Christi Paul is anchor of CNN's New Day Weekend, a correspondent and anchor for HLN, and author of "Love Isn't Supposed to Hurt," a memoir of her journey through an abusive marriage. Follow her on Twitter at Christi_Paul and on Instagram at christipaultv.

(CNN) When is the last time you felt bold? Strong? I don't just mean physically -- I mean in every way. Mind, body and soul.

As kids, most of us thought we could conquer the world because no one had yet told us we couldn't. We ran laughing through our own fairy tales and victory laps believing that the dragon we'd slain was epic and that hitting past second base into the "outfield" in backyard baseball lifted us to star status -- for a bit.

But then the moment came. Do you remember it?

The day, the event or the person that started chiseling away the strength and confidence your child-self knew? Or was it so gradual you didn't even recognize it was happening?

The superhero you believed you were slowly faded. First, the cape got tangled when someone told you the work wasn't good enough. Then the mask was ripped away when they made fun of you. And finally, your ability to fly vanished when you were the last one picked for the team.