Story highlights Gayle Lemmon: Many people are telling the White House the new version of the travel ban should exclude Iraq

She notes that the US is fighting a war there and now is not the time to further disrupt relations

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon is a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and author of The New York Times best-seller, "Ashley's War: The Untold Story of a Team of Women Soldiers on the Special Ops Battlefield." The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) When President Trump's new travel ban comes out, many think it may (and should) exclude Iraq.

US forces are currently in Iraq, serving alongside Iraqis whose help America needs if it is to, as President Trump has urged, "win" its wars again.

A blanket ban on residents of seven majority-Muslim nations could not and did not pass legal muster when it went into effect the first weekend of the Trump presidency.

And now, as the Trump administration tries to find ways to put the ban back together again, the White House is said to be listening to those who argued that Iraq should not be on the list of nations whose citizens are banned from US borders.

Read More