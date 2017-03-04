All hell broke loose at student protest -- and that's not OK

Story highlights Charles Murray's appearance at Middlebury College sparked protest that turned violent

Jay Parini, a poet and novelist, teaches at Middlebury College in Vermont. His latest book is "New and Collected Poems, 1975-2015." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Charles Murray came to the campus of Middlebury College (where I've taught for more than 30 years) on Thursday, and his appearance provoked protests that went beyond anything seen here since the 1960s.

All hell broke loose, as hundreds of students turned their backs on Murray, a political scientist with controversial views, and began to chant: "Who is the enemy? White supremacy!" and "Racist, sexist, anti-gay, Charles Murray, go away!" Unable to deliver his talk, the speaker was spirited to another location, where he engaged in a discussion moderated by a member of the government department.

On their way to a waiting car, Murray and the professor escorting him were confronted by protesters. Pushing and shoving quickly degenerated into outright violence, and t he professor who moderated the event, Allison Stanger, was injured and taken to a hospital. (She is a good friend of mine, and is, thankfully, OK.)

Murray is, of course, co-author of the 1994 book "The Bell Curve" -- a contentious and largely discredited study of intelligence and its variations within American society. Writing in The New Yorker, Stephen Jay Gould -- the late Harvard evolutionary biologist -- wrote that the argument in this book about intelligence and racial difference is "as old as the study of race, and is most surely fallacious."

After nearly 25 years, Murray's thesis holds very little water, although he remains a hero of sorts among some commentators on the right. Needless to say, he is not much liked on the left.

