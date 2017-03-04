Jordan executes 15 inmates, including 10 convicted of terrorism

Story highlights Five other prisoners guilty of criminal offenses

Jordan's moratorium on the death penalty was lifted in 2015

(CNN) Jordan executed 15 inmates at dawn Saturday, including 10 who were convicted of terrorism, officials said.

The other five prisoners were found guilty of major criminal offenses, including incest, government spokesman Mohammed al-Momani told state-run Petra news agency.

Among those executed were prisoners charged in last year's assault on a Jordanian intelligence agency office in the Baqaa refugee camp that left five dead and in an attack against security forces in the northern city of Irbid that killed one soldier.

The other convicted inmates were responsible for separate attacks and bombings dating back to 2003, Petra news agency reported.

Samah Hadid, deputy director at Amnesty International's Beirut regional office, said, "The horrific scale and secrecy around these executions is shocking."

