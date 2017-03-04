Sinn Fein makes gains in Northern Ireland election

Story highlights Sinn Fein now has 27 seats to the 28 held by the Democratic Unionist Party

The two parties, nationalist and unionist, must negotiate a new power-sharing government

(CNN) The pro-British Democratic Unionist Party remains the biggest political party in the Northern Ireland Assembly with all the votes counted, but Irish nationalist rivals Sinn Fein have made major gains.

With all 90 seats now declared after Thursday's snap election, the DUP now has 28 seats, just one ahead of Sinn Fein, and unionist parties now no longer hold a majority of seats overall. Going into the vote, the DUP held a 10-seat advantage.

"Let us now move forward with hope, hope that civility can return to our politics," Reuters news agency quoted former First Minister Arlene Foster of the DUP as telling supporters after the votes were counted. "There is work to be done to quickly mend the relationship, which has been frayed by the discord of this election."

Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams welcomed the results, saying: "The Sinn Fein vote in this election was for equality, respect and integrity in government. It was a vote against Brexit and for the north to have a designated special status within the EU."

Under Northern Ireland's complex power-sharing agreement -- established as part of the peace process -- a new government must be run jointly by unionist and nationalist parties. The DUP and Sinn Fein will now enter power-sharing negotiations to form a new government at Stormont.

