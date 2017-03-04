Story highlights Actress Sara Jessica Parker wants to meet, secretly or not, with the Russian ambassador

(CNN) Actress Sarah Jessica Parker doesn't have to feel left out of the foreign policy social scene anymore -- the Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted that Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak would be happy to meet with Parker, too.

The invitation came Friday, from the Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in response to Parker's Instagram post on Thursday. The "Sex And The City" star channeled her character Carrie Bradshaw to joke about the controversy surrounding the meetings between Kislyak and US Attorney General Jeff Sessions as well as the subsequent revelations that more Trump administration advisers have met with the Russian ambassador.

Parker's Instagram post features a scene from the HBO series showing Bradshaw typing on a laptop with a caption, resembling the television script, that reads:

"I couldn't help but wonder... has the Russian ambassador been meeting with everybody except me?"

"I had to. Don't know the provenance however whoever you are, thank you."

