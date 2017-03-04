(CNN) A top Chinese official said China will increase its annual defense spending by roughly 7% this year.

Fu Ying, spokeswoman for the 12th National People's Congress (NPC) annual session, said during a press conference Saturday the increase is in line with China's economic development and defense needs, state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

Fu said defense spending only accounts for about 1.3% of the country's GDP, Xinhua reported.

In 2016, the budget increased by 7.6%. This represented a slowing in comparison to previous years, when budgets were in the double digits.

In 2009, for instance, the amount was closer to 15%, Xinhua reported.

