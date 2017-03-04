Story highlights Mexico has 50 embassies and consulates in the United States

It is spending $54 million and hiring more than 300 workers for the centers

(CNN) Mexico on Saturday formally began operating centers for the defense of Mexican immigrants in its 50 consulates and embassies in the United States.

The centers "are specifically designed to provide consular assistance as well as legal representation to all Mexican migrants who require support in America," the Mexican Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "This significant progress in terms of protection answers to the instruction of the president of the republic to strengthen support for our nationals in that country."

Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Luis Videgaray was at the consulate in New York for the formal announcement. Earlier this week he said 170 million pesos ($54 million) had been allocated for the services and 320 temporary workers would be hired.

The ministry's statement adds that "through these (centers), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides an exclusive space for Mexicans in need of consular assistance to receive information, guidance and direct legal advice, with the support of a strong network of local allies, including lawyers and organizations specialized in the defense of the rights of the migrants."

