31 Cubans rescued from captivity in Mexico

(CNN) Mexican federal police rescued 31 Cubans being held in captivity in the Mexican city of Benito Juárez, in the southern state of Quintana Roo, authorities said.

The 22 men and nine women were held in overcrowded conditions inside a home, according to a federal police statement. Authorities were alerted to the migrants by a tip off from a local resident.

The victims said a group of hooded and armed individuals kept them in captivity and demanded money in exchange for being released, the statement said.

The immigrants said they lacked documents to prove their legal status in the country, the statement said.

Federal police provided food and drinks and transferred the Cubans to a location "for medical evaluation and to receive support in order to be granted assisted return through the corresponding instances," the statement said.

