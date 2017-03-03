Story highlights The ceremony was complete with miniature longships set ablaze

(CNN) After the death of Freddy and Bubbles, two beloved class goldfish, students at an elementary school in Scotland handled their grief in epic style.

Students at Papdale Primary School in Kirkwall got the fish for Christmas -- but they didn't last long.

The creatures met their demise just as the class was learning about the Vikings. And what better way to understand course material than by putting it into practice with their own Viking funeral.

Before the funeral students shared memories of the fallen fish.

This was no simple flush down the toilet.

The class built goldfish-sized longships, then shared their favorite memories of Freddy and Bubbles.

