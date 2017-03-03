Breaking News

9 myths about Hinduism, debunked

By Moni Basu, CNN

Updated 3:38 PM ET, Fri March 3, 2017

believer reza aslan who are aghori sahdus india orig ff_00015706
believer reza aslan who are aghori sahdus india orig ff_00015706

Go inside the sometimes bizarre Aghori sect on the premiere episode of "Believer with Reza Aslan," Sunday, March 5, at 10p ET.

(CNN)Caste. Cows. Karma.

Suhag Shukla knows that's how some people outside Hinduism see her religion. As the co-founder of the Hindu American Foundation, Shukla clarifies misconceptions all the time.
Hinduism is ancient, though there is no specific date for when it was formed. The name is a Sanskrit word; Hinduism and Hindu were coined by invaders who used the terms to refer to the people they encountered when they crossed the Hindu Kush mountains and arrived at the Indus River.
Hotel Death: It's a place of celebration and salvation for souls
    In America, Hinduism's profile was elevated by Indian immigrants who brought their customs and rituals with them and perhaps most recently, by the growing popularity of Hindu teachings like yoga and meditation.
    What's your most unshakeable belief? Share your story
    What's your most unshakeable belief? Share your story

    Hinduism is the world's oldest living religion and the third largest -- behind Christianity and Islam -- with more than 1 billion followers. Some argue that Hinduism is more a way of life than religion. It has no common creed or church. Nor is it based on the teachings of a founder or holy book.
    And it remains a mystery for many.

    Myth No. 1: There are 330 million Hindu gods

    Reality: There is one supreme God that cannot be fully known or understood.
    Hindus are encouraged to relate to God in the way that suits them best, like worshipping many deities who are believed to be manifestations of God. The trimurti or three main deities are Brahma, the creator; Vishnu, the preserver; and Shiva, the destroyer. That's why Hinduism is often thought of as polytheistic. It is not.
    CNN Original Series: Believer with Reza Aslan
    But there's debate on the proper terminology for Hinduism. Some call it a monistic religion, derived from the belief that everything in the universe is part of one substance or nature. Some, including Shukla, say Hindusim is henotheistic, which is the worship of one god without denying the existence of other gods. Others, say it is monotheistic.

    Myth No. 2: Hindus are idol worshippers.

    Reality: Hindus worship a reminder of God.
    No Hindu will say he or she is worshipping an idol. Instead, Hindus believe a physical representation of God -- in the form of an idol - helps them focus on an aspect of prayer or meditation.
    Ganesh Chaturthi festival 2016
    An Indian artist provides final touches to an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha before it is carried off for worship during Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Hyderabad, India, on Monday, September 5. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, a popular 10-day religious festival celebrated across India, runs this year from September 5-15 and culminates with the immersion of idols of Ganesh in the Arabian Sea and other local water bodies.
    Men carry an elephant-headed idol to worship during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Hyderabad, India on September 5.
    A devotee holds his infant son before a statue of the Hindu god Ganesha during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Amritsar, India, on September 5.
    A Hindu devotee transports an elephant idol through the streets of Mumbai, India, on the first day of the festival, September 5. Hindu devotees bring home idols of Lord Ganesh in order to invoke his blessings for wisdom and prosperity.
    Devotees perform rituals in front of an idol of Lord Ganesh at a temple in Agartala, India, on September 5.
    An Indian priest offer prayers at the foot of a 58-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesh, popularly known as &quot;Khairatabad Ganesh,&quot; during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad, India, on September 5.
    A devotee takes photos of an idol of elephant-headed Hindu God Ganesha with a likeness of a gorilla during celebrations in Mumbai, India, on September 5.
    A merchant naps while he waits for customers to buy his idol in Ahmadabad, India, on September 5.
    For instance, a person who has just opened up a new business may worship Ganesh, the elephant god who represents success.

    Myth No. 3: Hindus worship cows

    Reality: Hindus do not pray to cows but they do regard all creation and all life as sacred.
    A religion where nothing is untouchable
    Hindus believe every living thing has a soul. It is true, however, that cows hold a special place in Hindu society. That's why Hindus refrain from eating beef. Cows are seen as gentle, maternal figures that are providers of milk and other forms of sustenance. They are honored for their value.

    Myth No. 4: All Hindus are vegetarians

    Reality: A majority of Hindus eat meat.
    But about 30 percent do not. That stems from a fundamental belief in ahimsa, the principle of non-violence. Since all living things are manifestations of God, violence against them is considered contrary to the natural balance of the universe.

    Myth No. 5: Hinduism supports a discriminatory caste system

    Reality: Caste discrimination is rooted not in religion but culture.
    30 of India&#39;s most beautiful places
    &lt;strong&gt;Valley of Flowers National Park, Uttarakhand:&lt;/strong&gt; Discovered by a mountaineer in 1931, the valley -- hidden among the high Himalayan mountains with the Zanskar Ranges in the backdrop -- is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The valley comes alive with blossoms during hotter months. The best time to visit is between July and October.
    &lt;strong&gt;Hawa Mahal, Jaipur, Rajasthan: &lt;/strong&gt;Built in 1799 as an extension of Jaipur&#39;s Royal City Palace,&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;Hawa Mahal, or Palace of Winds, was originally designed to allow royal women to see street scenes without being seen.
    &lt;strong&gt;Nubra Valley, Ladakh:&lt;/strong&gt; One of India&#39;s most breathtaking areas, Ladakh is home to towering mountains and deep valleys. The Shyok River cuts through Nubra Valley, which lies in the northernmost part of Ladakh. &lt;a href=&quot;/2016/01/24/travel/bara-bangal-remote-himalayan-village/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;READ: Bara Bangal: A Himalayan village on the path of Alexander the Great&lt;/a&gt;
    &lt;strong&gt;Adalaj Stepwell, Adalaj, Ahmedabad: &lt;/strong&gt;The epitome of&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;Indo-Islamic architecture and design, Adalaj Stepwell is a five-story stepwell dating back to 1499. All the walls are intricately carved with patterns, such as flowers and birds, as well as mythological scenes.
    &lt;strong&gt;Agatti, Lakshadweep: &lt;/strong&gt;Located 460 kilometers off the coast of Kochi, tiny Agatti Island is part of Lakshadweep -- India&#39;s smallest union territory. Its white sands, diverse coral reefs and turquoise waters make it the ultimate beach getaway, though tourists need to get a special permit to visit.
    &lt;strong&gt;Dal Lake, Srinagar:&lt;/strong&gt; Known as the &quot;jewel in the crown&quot; of Indian-administered Kashmir, Dal Lake is a Srinagar must-visit. Lined by beautiful gardens and snowcapped mountains, the lake is best toured while riding a traditional wooden shikara, Srinagar&#39;s version of the gondola.
    &lt;strong&gt;Sam Sand Dunes, Jaiselmer, Rajasthan: &lt;/strong&gt;Sam Sand Dunes, lying in the outskirts of Jaiselmer, is one of the most accessible parts of the Great Thar Desert -- or the Sahara of India. A camel-back tour during the golden hours -- either sunrise or sunset -- offers the best views and experience.
    &lt;strong&gt;Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu: &lt;/strong&gt; Picturesque Kanyakumari -- formerly known as Cape Comorin -- sits at the tip of the Indian mainland in the far south. It&#39;s home to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, located offshore on a small rocky island and dedicated to Swami Vivekananda, a holy saint.
    &lt;strong&gt;Munnar, Kerala: &lt;/strong&gt;Known for its rolling hills and tea plantations, Munnar is a serene hill station of India&#39;s southern state of Kerala. It&#39;s also home to Anamudi Peak, the highest peak in south India and the largest population of Nilgiri Tahr, an endangered sheep species.
    &lt;strong&gt;Lotus Temple, New Delhi: &lt;/strong&gt;This elegant lotus-shaped temple has welcomed more than 70 million worshippers since its opening in 1986. It&#39;s one of several Bahá&#39;í Houses of Worship, a religious center of the Baha&#39;i Faith.
    &lt;strong&gt;Taj Mahal, Agra, Uttar Pradesh: &lt;/strong&gt;No list of beautiful places in India would be complete without the Taj Mahal. The ivory marble mausoleum was built in the 1600s by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his third wife, Mumtaz Mahal, who is buried there alongside Jahan.
    &lt;strong&gt;Shekhawati, Rajasthan: &lt;/strong&gt;Some of the best preserved &lt;a href=&quot;/2015/12/21/travel/india-haveli-painted-mansions/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;havelis, India&#39;s lavishly decorated heritage mansions&lt;/a&gt;, can be found in Rajasthan&#39;s Shekhawati region. Once built as a means of boasting of one&#39;s wealth, the facades and interiors of havelis are covered with exquisite and colorful wall murals that depict everything from the owner&#39;s travel memoirs to folk mythology. &lt;a href=&quot;/2016/05/03/hotels/india-himalayan-hideaways/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;READ: Wonder walls: Inside India&#39;s exquisitely decorated haveli mansions&lt;/a&gt;
    &lt;strong&gt;Chadar Trek, Ladakh: &lt;/strong&gt;Dubbed the &lt;a href=&quot;/2015/09/16/travel/chadar-worlds-wildest-trek/index.html&quot;&gt;world&#39;s wildest hike, Chadar Trek&lt;/a&gt; is a route formed by the frozen Zanskar River, connecting the isolated Zanskar village with Leh, Ladakh region&#39;s capital city, during winter. The dangerous trek is lined with dramatic landscapes, from frozen waterfalls to half-frozen rapids and caves. &lt;a href=&quot;/2015/09/16/travel/chadar-worlds-wildest-trek/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;READ: Chadar: Is this the end for the &#39;world&#39;s wildest trek&#39;?&lt;/a&gt;
    &lt;strong&gt;Humayun&#39;s Tomb, New Delhi: &lt;/strong&gt;Declared a World Heritage Site in 1993, the tomb is the final resting place of the 16th century Mughal Emperor Humayun. It was India&#39;s first garden-tomb and inspired the building of other grand mausoleums in the country including the Taj Mahal.
    &lt;strong&gt;The Rock Garden, Chandigarh: &lt;/strong&gt;Started as a secret project&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;by self-taught Indian artist Nek Chand Saini, the Rock Garden of Chandigarh is now a sprawling 40-acre park drawing visitors from all over the world. Built over the course of 18 years, the park is decorated with sculptures made using recycled industrial and urban waste.
    &lt;strong&gt;Hampi, Karnataka: &lt;/strong&gt;The ruins of the last capital of the great Hindu Vijayanagara Empire remain a fascinating attraction today. Inscribed as a UNESCO world heritage site in 1986, there are more than 1,600 remains in the Hampi complex including forts, temples, royal complexes and pillared halls.
    &lt;strong&gt;Basgo Monastery, Ladakh: &lt;/strong&gt;With a humble mud-brick facade, Basgo Monastery isn&#39;t as popular as other monasteries in Leh. But those making an effort to visit will be treated with colorful wall murals from the 16th century and a 14-meter-tall copper idol of Maitreya Buddha. It&#39;s the oldest surviving religious structure of its kind.
    &lt;strong&gt;Qutb Shahi Heritage Park, Hyderabad:&lt;/strong&gt; This collection of beautiful monuments is the resting place of the fearsome Qutb Shahi family, which ruled the Golconda Kingdom in southern India&#39;s Hyderabad region for 169 years in the 16th and 17th centuries. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/18/travel/hyderabad-restored-tombs-india/&quot;&gt;READ: New life for historic tombs of Hyderabad, India&lt;/a&gt;
    &lt;strong&gt;Red Fort, New Delhi:&lt;/strong&gt; A UNESCO World Heritage site, New Delhi&#39;s Red Fort was the main home of Mughal dynasty emperors for nearly 200 years. One of the city&#39;s most popular tourist attractions, it houses a number of museums.
    &lt;strong&gt;Sundarbans, West Bengal: &lt;/strong&gt;A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Sundarbans is the largest mangrove forest in the world and lies on a delta at the mouth of the Ganges River. It&#39;s spread across areas of West Bengal as well as Bangladesh.
    &lt;strong&gt;Chand Baori, Abhaneri, Rajasthan: &lt;/strong&gt;With 3,500 steps in perfect geometric design, Chand Baori is one of the most beautiful stepwells in India. The 1,200-year-old site is open to local residents for a few hours every day.
    &lt;strong&gt;Bara Imambara, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: &lt;/strong&gt;Built in 1784, Bara Imambara is an architectural marvel. It was constructed with an interlocking system of bricks -- without using any girders and beams. The massive arched hall is one of the largest in the world with a roof unsupported by any pillars. The top of the iconic landmark offers panoramic views of the city.
    &lt;strong&gt;Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar, Punjab:&lt;/strong&gt; Harmandir Sahib is a holy complex for Sikhs that includes the signature &quot;Golden Temple,&quot; which sits in the middle of a large lake. Reflections of its gold-encrusted dome shimmer in the clear water of the Amrit Sarovar (Pool of Nectar), which greets those who enter from the north gate. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2014/04/09/travel/punjab-amritsar-bourdain/&quot;&gt;READ: 6 ways to experience India&#39;s Punjab region&lt;/a&gt;
    &lt;strong&gt;Pangong Tso, Ladakh: &lt;/strong&gt;It&#39;s not easy to visit Pangong Tso -- it&#39;s a rough five-hour drive from Leh and a permit is required. But the breathtaking views of the blue lake sitting at the base of the Himalayas make the journey worthwhile. The lake, spanning 134 kilometers and sitting at a height of 4,350 meters, is a natural border between China and India. &lt;a href=&quot;/2016/05/03/hotels/india-himalayan-hideaways/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;MORE: India&#39;s best Himalayan escapes&lt;/a&gt;
    &lt;strong&gt;Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai:&lt;/strong&gt; A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus is Mumbai&#39;s main railway station. First opened in 1888, it&#39;s considered a perfect example of Victorian Gothic Revival architecture.
    &lt;strong&gt;Jodhpur, Rajasthan: &lt;/strong&gt;Jodhpur&#39;s blue houses and the magnificent Mehrangarh Fort (in the backdrop) make Rajasthan&#39;s Blue City one of the most Instagrammable places in India.
    &lt;strong&gt;Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh: &lt;/strong&gt;This wildlife sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh is spread over 100 square kilometers and is home to more than 50 tigers. The park is open from October to June, but the best time to see tigers is from April to June. &lt;br /&gt;
    &lt;strong&gt;Kerala backwaters, Kerala:&lt;/strong&gt; The Kerala backwaters are made up of lakes, canals and rivers that stretch down the coast. Traditional houseboats are a great way to take in the local way of life. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2014/06/17/travel/kerala-backwaters-india/&quot;&gt;READ: How to experience the beautiful backwaters of Kerala, India&lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
    &lt;strong&gt;Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: &lt;/strong&gt;The former summer capital of British India, Shimla sits in the Himalayan foothills. With views like this, it&#39;s easy to see why it remains a popular vacation destination today.
    &lt;strong&gt;Udhagamandalam, Tamil Nadu:&lt;/strong&gt; Also called &quot;Ooty&quot; for short, the town of Udhagamandalam offers easy access to the Nilgiri hills, which are filled with coffee and tea plantations. One of the best ways to experience the region is by rail. The stunning Nilgiri Mountain Railway connects Ooty and Mettupalayam.
    Caste was an ancient system of occupational class delineated in Hindu texts that over the years developed into a rigid social hierarchy. The lowest castes, or untouchables, were marginalized and faced persecution. But many modern Hindus have argued that caste-based discrimination is not intrinsic to Hinduism and should not be thought of as religiously sanctioned.

    Myth No. 6: Women are subservient in Hinduism

    Reality: Not because of religion.
    In fact, one attribute that differentiates Hinduism from say, Christianity or Islam, is that it recognizes forms of God as feminine. Hindus revere Shakti, or the personification of God's energy through a female figure.
    Some of the most commonly worshipped goddesses are Parvati, a primary form of Shakti; Saraswati, the goddess of wisdom; and Lakshmi, goddess of prosperity.
    Diwali: Hindu festival of lights
    Sri Lankan Hindus pray during Diwali at a temple in Colombo on Saturday, October 29. Hindus around the globe are adorning their houses with lamps, sharing feasts and exchanging gifts to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. For Hindus, light symbolizes the triumph of good over darkness, or knowledge over ignorance.
    A child watches fireworks at the Madan Mohan Malviya Stadium in Allahabad, India, on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali on October 29.
    Sri Lankan Hindus light oil lamps during Diwali at a temple in Colombo on October 29.
    Lanterns and decorative items are on display at a market in Jammu, India, on October 29.
    A woman holds an oil lamp while offering prayers in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on October 29.
    Bangladeshi girls light oil lamps ahead of the Diwali festival in Dhaka on October 29.
    A sadhu, or holy man, lights oil lamps on the banks of the Ganges River during Diwali celebrations in Rishikesh, India October, 29.
    A Sri Lankan Hindu holds an oil lamp while offering prayers at a temple in Colombo on October 29.
    Umang Hutheesing, center, participates in a worship of wealth ceremony at Sheth Hutheesing Haveli in Ahmedabad, India, on Friday, October 28.
    Passengers wait to board a crowded train in Chennai, India, on October 28 on their way to their hometowns ahead of Diwali.
    A man joins in a fireworks display at a marketplace in Jammu, India, on the eve of a Diwali festival on Thursday, October 27.
    Muslim students prepare a colorful Rangoli with an oil lamp illustration at a high school in Ahmedabad, India, on October 27.
    Women in India may not be equal with men but again, that is not because of religion but culture and people using religion to keep women down. This is akin, perhaps, to Islamic societies forcing women to cover up from head to toe.
    "I don't think there is a basis to disregard women in our religion," Shukla says. "The Vedas (scripture) don't give those instructions."

    Myth No. 7: Hindu women wearing 'red dots' on their foreheads are married

    Reality: Sometimes.
    A red dot was once a symbol of marriage for Hindu women. Today, the dot, or bindi, is largely decorative. Girls and women -- married and single - wear bindis of all colors as fashion statements. A tilak, also a mark on the forehead, has religious significance. It's generally made with sandalwood paste, ashes or red turmeric and can be in the form of lines or a dot.

    Myth No. 8: The Bhagavad Gita is like the Bible

    Reality: There is not one central, authoritative book in Hinduism.
    But Hinduism is rich in scripture with a vast collection of ancient religious writings. Hindus believe God revealed truths to wise men who passed them on for thousands of years through a rich oral tradition. The scriptures include the Vedas, the Upanishads, the Puranas and the Bhagavad Gita, or Song of God.
    Sex education manual breaks taboo
    Sex education manual breaks taboo

    Part of the epic tale, Mahabharata, the 700-verse Gita is the world's longest poem and takes the form of a dialog on a battlefield between a prince, Arjuna, and Krishna. It captures the core beliefs of Hinduism but not all Hindus read the Gita.

    Myth No. 9: Karma is fatalistic

    Reality: Everyone has the ability to choose life's actions.
    This is the theory behind karma: for every action a person sets in motion, there is a corresponding reaction. Hindus believe they have to face the consequences of past actions. Each person creates his or her destiny with deeds. The ultimate goal is to have karma that will free a soul and gain moksha, or liberation from the cycle of rebirth.