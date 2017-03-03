Man accused of cyber-stalking, threatening some Jewish centers

New York (CNN) A St. Louis man and former reporter was arrested Friday for making some of the threats against Jewish community centers and other institutions that have been part of a surge of intimidation nationwide.

The threats were an attempt to intimidate a particular person after a romantic relationship, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of New York.

Nonetheless, New York State Police's Beau Duffy says, "No one has been arrested for making the nationwide robocall JCC threats."

"That's still an active FBI investigation," he said.

The complaint accuses Juan Thompson, 31, of cyber-stalking an individual in New York. The complaint alleges he also emailed and phoned in at least eight threats to the Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish institutions.

