(CNN) A New York hate crime task force is investigating the toppling of at least a dozen headstones at a Jewish cemetery after similar incidents occurred in St. Louis and Philadelphia.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would be launching a statewide investigation of the vandalism at the Waad Hakolel Cemetery in Rochester, New York, and the overall rise in crimes targeting Jewish organizations throughout the state.

This latest incident comes as Jewish community centers (JCCs) and cemeteries have been the target of bomb threats and vandals in recent weeks across the country, stoking fears that anti-Semitism is on the rise.

"The family of New York -- people of all creeds, colors and backgrounds -- have witnessed a dramatic increase in acts of hate and intolerance. The State Police Hate Crimes Task Force, in partnership with federal and local authorities, have launched aggressive investigations into reported hate crimes across the state," Cuomo said in a statement.

