ICE arrests undocumented father taking daughter to California school

Story highlights Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez arrested near a Los Angeles school one of his daughters attends

ICE says he had a DUI in 2009 and an outstanding order of removal from 2014

(CNN) A 13-year-old girl wailed as immigration agents took her handcuffed father away in a black car.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents pulled Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez's vehicle over Tuesday about a half mile from a school where the undocumented immigrant from Mexico had just dropped off one of his girls.

The dad, 48, was driving daughter Fatima Avelica to another school in the northeast Los Angeles neighborhood of Highland Park when ICE stopped them. Left behind in the car with her mother, Fatima wept inconsolably as she captured video of her father's detention. Rosary beads hung from the rearview mirror. A palm-frond cross rested on the dashboard.

"It's terrible to feel and see your family being broken apart," her sister, Brenda, told CNN affiliate KABC-TV in Los Angeles.

Since President Donald Trump's inauguration, scores of unauthorized immigrants have been detained and deported under his administration's hard-line immigration stand.

Read More