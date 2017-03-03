(CNN) After seeing a distressed woman standing on the ledge of a bridge, an Ohio bus driver acted swiftly to help rescue her.

Damone "D" Hudson was driving across the Main Street Bridge in Dayton last month when he spotted the woman.

He immediately stopped the bus and started talking with her, hoping to persuade her to come back on the other side of the rail.

Hudson pulled over immediately after seeing a woman on the ledge of the Main Street Bridge.

"First thing I could think to say to her was, 'Ma'am you look like you're having a bad day. You know, can I give you a hug?' " Hudson told CNN affiliate WDTN this week.

Hudson said he gestured to a passerby to contact police as he chatted with the woman.

