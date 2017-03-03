Black and white friends try to trick teacher with matching haircuts

Story highlights Their teacher played along, pretending to confuse the boys, ages 4 and 5

Their parents say the boys' tendency to see beyond race is a lesson to all

(CNN) This is Jax Rosebush and Reddy Weldon. Aren't they identical? They sure think so.

They're in the same class. They both love to play. And they both have a lot of energy.

So, according to a post on Facebook, when Lydia Rosebush told her son, Jax, last weekend that he needed to get a haircut, he had a fun idea. He'd shave his hair short to look like his friend, Reddy.

"He said he couldn't wait to go to school on Monday with his hair like Reddy's so that his teacher wouldn't be able to tell them apart," his mom writes.

Just one thing: Jax is white; Reddy is black.

