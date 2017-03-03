Royal Ascot 2017: Organizers reveal new 'contemporary' enclosure

Story highlights New enclosure added to Royal Ascot 2017

Live music and street food will feature

Formal ethos of the races remains the same

(CNN) Royal Ascot, one of the biggest sporting and social occasions of the British summer, is getting a makeover.

For the first time in more than 100 years, the annual five-day horse racing meet attended by Queen Elizabeth II is adding a new enclosure.

The "Village Enclosure" will be situated on the inside of the race track opposite the grandstand hosting live music, DJs, exclusive parties, pop-up food stalls and cocktail bars.

The new facility, which will compliment the traditional Royal, Queen Anne and Windsor enclosures, will be open for the final three days of Ascot's centerpiece event that runs from June 20-24 this year.

"Placed in a prime position for the thrilling final furlong on the inside of the track, the enclosure celebrates contemporary British summertime with al fresco eateries, creative bars, live music throughout the day," Ascot's commercial director Juliet Slot said in a statement.

Read More