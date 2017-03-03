Breaking News

Alpine Skiing World Cup: 20 photo highlights from the tour so far

Updated 12:15 PM ET, Fri March 3, 2017

The Alpine Skiing World Cup traverses the globe in order to crown the world&#39;s best male and female downhill skiers. The 2017 championship kicked off in Austria in October and concludes in Aspen, US this month. With the finish line in sight, here are some of the finest images from the season.
The Alpine Skiing World Cup traverses the globe in order to crown the world's best male and female downhill skiers. The 2017 championship kicked off in Austria in October and concludes in Aspen, US this month. With the finish line in sight, here are some of the finest images from the season.
Erik Guay soars through the Val Gardena sky when the World Cup went to Italy in December.
Erik Guay soars through the Val Gardena sky when the World Cup went to Italy in December.
Switzerland&#39;s Patrick Kueng prepares himself for a training run ahead of the men&#39;s downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland.
Switzerland's Patrick Kueng prepares himself for a training run ahead of the men's downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland.
Norway&#39;s Leif Kristian Haugen loses his balance during the men&#39;s giant slalom race in Adelboden, Switzerland.
Norway's Leif Kristian Haugen loses his balance during the men's giant slalom race in Adelboden, Switzerland.
Mikaela Shiffrin performs in front of a home crowd in Killington, USA, where she was victorious.
Mikaela Shiffrin performs in front of a home crowd in Killington, USA, where she was victorious.
America&#39;s golden girl Shiffrin has enjoyed a storming season so far. She currently leads the overall female standings.
America's golden girl Shiffrin has enjoyed a storming season so far. She currently leads the overall female standings.
In Levi, Finland, Shiffrin claimed an unusual first prize -- a reindeer.
In Levi, Finland, Shiffrin claimed an unusual first prize -- a reindeer.
The&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/16/sport/alpine-skiing-world-cup-slalom-levi-finland-reindeer/&quot;&gt; tradition&lt;/a&gt; extends to the men&#39;s competition, too. Marcel Hirscher of Austria greets his prize reindeer, Leo.
The tradition extends to the men's competition, too. Marcel Hirscher of Austria greets his prize reindeer, Leo.
Tennis legend Roger Federer watched the men&#39;s downhill at the World Ski Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, his home country.
Tennis legend Roger Federer watched the men's downhill at the World Ski Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, his home country.
The Swiss tennis legend isn&#39;t the only celebrity to have been slopeside during the tour. Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone was in Kitzbuehel, Austria, where he &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2017/02/03/sport/bernie-ecclestone-kitzbuhel-kitz-charity-trophy/&quot;&gt;spoke to CNN&lt;/a&gt;.
The Swiss tennis legend isn't the only celebrity to have been slopeside during the tour. Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone was in Kitzbuehel, Austria, where he spoke to CNN.
Kjetil Jansrud of Norway flies high in St. Moritz. The Swiss resort is characterized by its&lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/videos/sports/2017/02/09/st-moritz-fis-alpine-skiing-world-championships-glitz-glamour-orig.cnn&quot;&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/videos/sports/2017/02/09/st-moritz-fis-alpine-skiing-world-championships-glitz-glamour-orig.cnn&quot;&gt;&lt;/a&gt;wealthy clientele&lt;/a&gt; and &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/02/09/sport/skiing-steepest-start-gate-st-moritz-90-miles-per-hour/&quot;&gt;treacherous start gate. &lt;/a&gt;
Kjetil Jansrud of Norway flies high in St. Moritz. The Swiss resort is characterized by its wealthy clientele and treacherous start gate.
France&#39;s Alexis Pinturault throws himself over the finish line in St. Moritz.
France's Alexis Pinturault throws himself over the finish line in St. Moritz.
Lindsey Vonn, one of the biggest names in skiing, has had a tumultuous season after &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/11/11/sport/lindsey-vonn-broken-arm/&quot;&gt;breaking her arm&lt;/a&gt; in November. She has made an impressive return, claiming the &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2017/01/21/sport/lindsey-vonn-wins-garmisch-partenkirchen-downhill-skiing/&quot;&gt;77th World Cup win of her career&lt;/a&gt; in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Here, Vonn poses with the two Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games mascots ahead of the tour visiting Jeongseon, South Korea.
Lindsey Vonn, one of the biggest names in skiing, has had a tumultuous season after breaking her arm in November. She has made an impressive return, claiming the 77th World Cup win of her career in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Here, Vonn poses with the two Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games mascots ahead of the tour visiting Jeongseon, South Korea.
Jasmine Flury of Switzerland is momentarily air-bound at Jeongseon, where she finished 21st.
Jasmine Flury of Switzerland is momentarily air-bound at Jeongseon, where she finished 21st.
Spectacular sunsets were seen in Levi when the Lapland resort hosted the tour in November.
Spectacular sunsets were seen in Levi when the Lapland resort hosted the tour in November.
Low clouds produced a stunning skyline on the mountain top.
Low clouds produced a stunning skyline on the mountain top.
Dominik Paris of Italy is pictured on his way to victory in the men&#39;s downhill in Kitzbuehel, Austria.
Dominik Paris of Italy is pictured on his way to victory in the men's downhill in Kitzbuehel, Austria.
Off the slopes, Kitzbuehel has a reputation for its large crowds and&lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/videos/sports/2017/01/24/kitzbuhel-skiing-biggest-party-world-cup-alpine-edge-orig.cnn&quot;&gt; party atmosphere&lt;/a&gt;.
Off the slopes, Kitzbuehel has a reputation for its large crowds and party atmosphere.
France&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2017/01/06/sport/tessa-worley-mikaela-shiffrin-french-army-skier/&quot;&gt;Tessa Worley&lt;/a&gt; competes in the first run of Giant Slalom race in Maribor, Slovenia, in January.
France's Tessa Worley competes in the first run of Giant Slalom race in Maribor, Slovenia, in January.
An emotional Tin Maze bid goodbye to professional skiing in October. The Slovenian, who won two Olympic golds and four world championship titles, &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/videos/sports/2016/10/24/spc-alpine-edge-tina-maze-retires.cnn/video/playlists/alpine-edge/&quot;&gt;spoke to CNN&lt;/a&gt; about retirement.
An emotional Tin Maze bid goodbye to professional skiing in October. The Slovenian, who won two Olympic golds and four world championship titles, spoke to CNN about retirement.
From sunsets to unusual pets, goodbye tears to winning cheers, here are highlights from the Alpine Skiing World Cup.