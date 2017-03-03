Slopeside action from skiing's grand tour
The Alpine Skiing World Cup traverses the globe in order to crown the world's best male and female downhill skiers. The 2017 championship kicked off in Austria in October and concludes in Aspen, US this month. With the finish line in sight, here are some of the finest images from the season.
Erik Guay soars through the Val Gardena sky when the World Cup went to Italy in December.
Switzerland's Patrick Kueng prepares himself for a training run ahead of the men's downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland.
Norway's Leif Kristian Haugen loses his balance during the men's giant slalom race in Adelboden, Switzerland.
Mikaela Shiffrin performs in front of a home crowd in Killington, USA, where she was victorious.
America's golden girl Shiffrin has enjoyed a storming season so far. She currently leads the overall female standings.
In Levi, Finland, Shiffrin claimed an unusual first prize -- a reindeer.
Tennis legend Roger Federer watched the men's downhill at the World Ski Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, his home country.
France's Alexis Pinturault throws himself over the finish line in St. Moritz.
Jasmine Flury of Switzerland is momentarily air-bound at Jeongseon, where she finished 21st.
Spectacular sunsets were seen in Levi when the Lapland resort hosted the tour in November.
Low clouds produced a stunning skyline on the mountain top.
Dominik Paris of Italy is pictured on his way to victory in the men's downhill in Kitzbuehel, Austria.
