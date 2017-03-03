Vendee Globe: 'Helpless in the water' -- 1,000 kilometers from land

Conrad Colman stars in March's edition of Mainsail which airs on CNN International Mar 4: 1730 (GMT); Mar 5: 0730, 2230; Mar 9: 1030, 1730; Mar 11: 0730, 2230; Mar 12: 1630.

(CNN) Clinging to the side of his boat, alone in the middle of the ocean, Conrad Colman was terrified.

With 40 mph winds whistling around him, the New Zealander was being dragged through the most remote waters on the planet, 1,000 kilometers from the nearest coastline.

After an attempt to fix his vessel's mast had gone disastrously wrong, Colman had slipped from the boom, slamming overboard and falling into the rough seas.

Already haunted by the death of his father in a sailing accident, Colman was forced to confront his own mortality during the Vendee Globe -- a non-stop, 28,000-mile, solo sailing race.

"My father was killed in an accident on a boat," Colman told CNN's Mainsail. "In my first race around the world, I lost my crew member and it took 30 minutes of searching in bad conditions to get him back.

